Fake news creation has turned out into an industry: Writer

August 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that creation of fake news has turned out into an industry, senior writer Prof. Rajendra Chenni bemoaned that the civil society is not questioning fake news.

He was delivering the valedictory address of the two-day ‘Swatantra Amrutha Mahotsavada Nadige, Prabuddha Bharatada Kadege’ State-level seminar organised by University of Mysore’s Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre at Vishwagnani auditorium in Manasagangothri campus here on Saturday.

Lashing out at the NEP-2020 (National Education Policy) Prof. Channi alleged that it is nothing but a new form of ‘Manusmriti’. Arguing that the aspirations of the majority population have not been met even after 75 years of independence, he contended that all the hopes that the country had during the time of independence have been dashed, with the majority population still fighting for their rights.

Prof. T.R. Maruthi in his address, said that those who are speaking about changing the constitution seems to have no idea of any alternatives. It is foolish to talk about changing the Constitution in the absence of ideas, he added.

Centre Director Dr. S. Narendrakumar, faculty Dr. J. Somashekar, Prof. Shabbir Mustafa, Prof. R. Indira and others were present.