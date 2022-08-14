Fake news creation has turned out into an industry: Writer
News

Fake news creation has turned out into an industry: Writer

August 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that creation of fake news has turned out into an industry, senior writer Prof. Rajendra Chenni bemoaned that the civil society is not questioning fake news.

He was delivering the valedictory address of the two-day ‘Swatantra Amrutha Mahotsavada Nadige, Prabuddha Bharatada Kadege’ State-level seminar organised by University of Mysore’s Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre at Vishwagnani auditorium in Manasagangothri campus here on Saturday.

Lashing out at the NEP-2020 (National Education Policy)  Prof. Channi alleged that it is nothing but a new form of ‘Manusmriti’. Arguing that the aspirations of the majority population have not been met even after 75 years of independence, he contended that all  the hopes that the country had during the time of independence have been dashed, with the majority population still fighting for their rights.

Prof. T.R. Maruthi in his address, said that those who are speaking about changing the constitution seems to have no idea of any alternatives. It is foolish to talk about changing the Constitution in the absence of ideas, he added.

Centre Director Dr. S. Narendrakumar, faculty Dr. J. Somashekar, Prof. Shabbir Mustafa, Prof. R. Indira and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching