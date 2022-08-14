Bird-watching at Karanji Lake
Mysore/Mysuru: A two-day bird-watching programme was organised by Wild Life Conservation Foundation at Karanji Lake in city recently.

Over 80 students from Adarsha Schools (Adarsha Vidyalayas) participated in the programme where D. Rajkumar, Anil Kumar Pradeep and Mark Steve were the resource persons who explained about varieties of bird species, its food habits, habitation, its importance and created awareness about environmental conservation and importance of bird-watching activity.

School Head Master Satish, teachers Divya, M.G. Prabha, R. Lakshmi, Nishanth Anjum and S. Savitri were present during the programme.

