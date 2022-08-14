Buddhist Studies Centre to be set up in Manasagangothri soon: MP

August 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Assuring that an exclusive Buddhist Studies Centre will be established in Manasagangothri campus soon, Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad said that he has also appealed the PM in this regard. He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Buddha Beladingalu’ programme organised by the city’s Dhammadeepa Pratishtana Charitable Trust marking its 7th anniversary at Manasagangothri’s Goutham Buddha Park here on Friday.

Maintaining that of late, people from across the globe are eager to have Buddha idols in their homes because of Buddha’s ideals and thoughts, Sreenivasa Prasad, who is also a former Union Minister, said that Buddha is very much relevant even today. Pointing out that he discussed the Buddha Studies Centre issue with Chief Minister Bommai during his visit to Delhi recently, he said that currently, the Studies Centre is functioning from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Studies & Research Centre in Manasagangothri.

Stating that the University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar has agreed to provide land for the same, he said that even Prime Minister Modi has assured his co-operation for the setting up of an exclusive Studies Centre. He has given a copy of the memorandum submitted to the PM, to BJP General Secretary B.L. Santosh too, he said adding that he has appealed the PM to release Rs. 10 crore for the Studies Centre.

MLA N. Mahesh, University of Mysore VC Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Kollegal Chetavana’s Banthe Manorakkitha Swamiji, Bengaluru’s AKKA IAS Academy Director Dr. Shivakumar and Trust Founder-President Dr. C.B. Basavaraj were present.