27 warring couples reunite at Lok Adalat

August 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As many as 27 warring couples from Mysuru city and district who had filed divorce suits, got re-united on Saturday by setting aside their differences, at the Lok Adalat, which took place in City and other Courts of the district yesterday.

The estranged couples exchanged sweets and flower bouquets upon their reunion.

Principal District and Sessions Court Judge M.L. Raghunath, who spoke after the Lok Adalat, said that the 27 couples have agreed to lead a new life by forgetting their past bitterness, after getting re-united at the Lok Adalat.

Maintaining that 18,705 cases out of 33,551 cases have been settled, Judge Raghunath said that 38,843 pre-litigation cases too were settled amicably.

Referring to Traffic violation cases, he said that 31, 964 traffic violation cases were disposed off by collecting a total fine of Rs.1.76 crore from the offenders.

Pointing out that the Lok Adalat has ordered payment of a total compensation of Rs.42.38 crore in respect of cases that came up before the Lok Adalat, Raghunath said that there are 1,15, 893 cases pending at the city and taluk courts, out of which 50,811 cases are identified as compoundable cases. Out of this, 33, 551 cases were taken up and disposed off at Saturday’s Lok Adalat, he added.

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Member-Secretary Devaraj Bhute and others were present.