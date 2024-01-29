Family of five go missing from city since Jan. 20

January 29, 2024

Harassment from private money lenders suspected; desperate message sent to friend

Mysore/Mysuru: A family of five, including a three-year-old baby, has been reported missing since Jan. 20, allegedly due to harassment from money lenders.

The missing individuals are 35-year-old Mahesh, his 28-year-old wife Bhavani, their three-year-old daughter Preksha, and Mahesh’s parents, 65-year-old Mahadevappa and 55-year-old Sumithra. All are natives of Yelwal Hobli and were residing in a rented house in K.G. Koppal.

It is learnt that Mahesh served as a middleman to secure loans for some individuals. As those borrowers failed to repay, money lenders allegedly began harassing Mahesh for the repayment. Contrary to this, sources said that Mahesh himself had taken loans amounting to about Rs. 50 lakh from private money lenders, leading to his inability to repay.

Consequently, the money lenders approached his residence demanding repayment. Before their disappearance, Mahesh sent a voice message to his friend Darshan, explaining that he acted solely as a middleman to secure loans and was now facing harassment from money lenders. Mahesh expressed his desperation, implying that he and his family were contemplating extreme measures.

In response to this alarming situation, Mahesh’s brother-in-law, Jagadish, a bank employee, filed a complaint with Saraswathipuram Police. According to the complaint, Mahesh, from Maraiahnahundi village, had been married to Bhavani for five years.

The couple, along with their three-year-old daughter, resided in K.G. Koppal. Jagadish mentioned that Mahesh had borrowed Rs. 30 lakh to initiate a marketing business and he had limited contact with Mahesh.

On Jan. 20, Mahesh summoned his parents and daughter from the village to K.G. Koppal house. He then sent a voice message to his friend Darshan, indicating that the family was compelled to commit suicide due to harassment from money lenders before switching off his mobile phone.

Upon receiving information from Darshan, Jagadish visited Mahesh’s rented house only to find it locked. Saraswathipuram Inspector C.M. Ravindra said that the cell phones of Mahesh and his parents were switched off and the missing family had taken some household items with them.

The Police are working to locate the missing family, even though nine days have passed since their disappearance. This incident sheds light on the prevalence of private money lenders operating without licences, offering loans at exorbitant interest rates.