R-Day competitions: Karnataka emerges Second Overall Best

January 29, 2024

City student S. Tanmayi receives Trophy from Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Mysore/Mysuru: Junior Under Officer (JUO) S. Tanmayi, a first year student of Maharaja Institute of Technology, Thandavapura in Mysuru, represented the 13 Karnataka Battalion NCC team in the 75th Republic Day parade held last Friday at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

The Karnataka team emerged as the Second Best Overall Team after Maharashtra in various competitions in which a total of 17 NCC contingents participated. JUO Tanmayi received the Trophy from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

More than 3,000 NCC cadets participated in the Republic Day Camp of which only 119 cadets participated in various cultural programmes. After the competitions, the winners met the dignitaries and there was an opportunity for them to participate in conversation, dinner and photo sessions.

Tanmayi is the alumnus of Kittur Rani Chennamma Girls’ Residential School in Jelle Bailhongal taluk, Belagavi, JSS Public School, Pramati Hill View Academy and Pramati PU College, Mysuru. In 2019, she took part in the Pre-Republic Day Camp. In the same year, she received a letter of appreciation and a gold award from the then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

She is the daughter of A.J. Srinivas and S. Rajarajeshwari, residents of BEML Layout, Srirampura 2nd Phase. Srinivas works as the Academic Advisor and Coordinator of PUC Department at Pramati Educational Institution while Rajarajeshwari runs Lisa’s First Step Pre-school in Srirampura. Tanmayi’s younger sister S. Tanisha is studying in 7th grade at DAV Public School, Mysuru.

Prof. Rakshit Krishnegowda of Maharaja Institute of Technology highlighted the historic significance of the Republic Day parade, noting that the participation of women reached its highest level this time.

He expressed pride in the achievements of the students, stating, “The accomplishments of our students have made us all proud. Female power has prominently emerged across the country.”