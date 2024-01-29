Electric scooter gutted

January 29, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: An electric scooter, which went up in flames after smoke started emanating from it has been completely destroyed in the fire. The incident took place on the link road between Manandawadi Road and Nanjangud Road yesterday.

The electric scooter is a demo scooter of an electric vehicle showroom in Kuvempunagar. Luckily, the brother of the showroom owner identified as Vikas, who was riding the e-scooter escaped from the fire.

It is learnt that a customer citing less mileage had sent the e-scooter to the company to replace the battery. As a new battery had arrived, the showroom staff, in a bid to check the condition of the battery had fixed it to the demo scooter which Vikas took to go to his house in Nanjangud. When he (Vikas) was proceeding on the link road, smoke started to emanate from it. He immediately stopped the scooter and got down from it. As thick smoke began to emanate from the scooter, Vikas tried to remove the battery but in vain. He then shifted the spare battery which he had kept in the front and within seconds fire engulfed the scooter.

Following information from passersby, Fire and Emergency Services personnel, who rushed to the spot along with a fire extinguishing vehicle, managed to douse the fire, said Vikas.