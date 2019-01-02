Family struggles to survive as breadwinner goes missing

Periyapatna: Deeply disappointed over the attitude of the Police the family of a man who has gone missing since six months, is living in constant fear and in search of a livelihood.

Sukhlal aka Suresh lived with his wife Sunitha and four children at Ravandur village in the taluk.

A person in the village entered into a purchase agreement with Suresh on buying his (Suresh) home and other properties, without the knowledge of his (Suresh) family members about six months ago.

Sukhlal aka Suresh was running Parveen Textiles and Jewels at Ravandur. But the person is said to have cheated Suresh by not paying the money as promised.

On July 7, Suresh left Ravandur at about 8 am, telling his wife Sunitha that he had to go to Mysuru to attend a Court hearing.

Later Sunitha called her husband in the afternoon, Suresh told her he was in Mysuru Court. But as her husband Suresh did not return home, Sunitha lodged a missing complaint at Periyapatna Police Station on July 9.

Sunitha in her complaint said that at about 4 pm on July 8 Suresh sent her a video message through WhatsApp saying that he owed Rs.11 lakh to a person at Ravandur, who had staked a claim on his shop and godown.

The person had promised to give her husband the money that would remain after deducting the amount due to him. However, the person failed to keep his promise, Sunitha said.

The Police after registering missing complaint, began a search when the Police is said to have found the clothes, a cellphone in a Qualis car on the banks of Tungabhadra river in Haveri district, four days after Suresh went missing. But the Police then said there was no trace of Suresh.

Days after Suresh went missing, a few persons who were inimical to Suresh, started harassing his family with an intention to drive out the family from the village.

With threats from vested interests, Suresh’s family is living under constant fear. Also the family is facing a lot of financial hardship as there is no means of income.

Sunitha has moved a petition in Periyapatna Court seeking justice to her in financial property matters related to her husband.

Accusing the Periyapatna Police of failing to act on her complaint in which she accused vested interests in her village of trying to grab the properties belonging to her husband, Sunitha is now running from pillar to post seeking justice to her and her family.

Sunitha has now appealed woman organisations to help her by taking her cause at appropriate platforms.

Meanwhile the Periyapatna Police, reacting to the missing complaint, said that although a few clothes, a mobile phone and a vehicle were found in Haveri district, neither the person nor his body has been found. As such, nothing much can be done until definite clues about the presence of the missing Suresh is available, according to the police, who also said that the case would be disposed of after consulting senior officers.

By H.D. Ramesh



