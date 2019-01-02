An achiever forgotten down the history of Mysore

Mysuru: A person, who had taken active part in freedom struggle and held prominent positions post-Independence and hailing from Mysuru, seems to have been forgotten by the Government and the local body with not even a road or Circle in city named after him.

The person in question is late B. Narayanaswamy who was a staunch Gandhian and was an MLA from 1952 to 1957, CITB (now MUDA) Chairman from 1962 to 1966 and Mysuru Akashavani Director from 1948 to 1950.

Born in Shikaripura in 1901 in Shivamogga, Narayanaswamy had his primary education in Srirangapatna and continued at Marimallappa’s High School in Mysuru when Venkatakrishnaiah (Thathaiah) was his Head Master then. He did his BA at Maharaja’s College and studied Law at Madras. Narayanaswamy was drawn emotionally towards Gandhiji in 1927 during the Congress Convention and entered the Freedom Movement. He was jailed in Mysuru for two months. He was also the Secretary of Mysore City Congress then and passed away in 1983. Narayanaswamy’s book ‘My Reminiscences’ was released by Freedom Fighter H.S. Doreswamy. As Narayanaswamy was residing on Devaparthiva Road in Chamarajapuram, his grandchildren D. Ramesh Jagaravalli and D. Arun Kumar have suggested that the road be named after their grand-father.



