Fans urge Ayub Khan to contest as Independent candidate from NR

March 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Disappointed over the Congress High Command’s announcement of the candidature of sitting NR MLA Tanveer Sait again for the forthcoming Assembly polls, supporters of former Mayor Ayub Khan, who was a strong aspirant for the Congress ticket from NR, have urged their leader to contest as an Independent candidate.

Hundreds of supporters, who gathered in front of Ayub Khan’s residence at Udayagiri last evening, urged their leader to contest the polls as an Independent as he had contributed a lot for the development of the Constituency over the years. Maintaining that Ayub Khan has become popular in the Constituency through his welfare measures, they argued that there is no doubt that he would become a model Legislator if he gets elected.

Asserting that the services of Ayub Khan was badly needed for NR Constituency, the supporters who held placards that read ‘Save NR Constituency from social evils’, ‘Ayub Khan for Development’ etc., said that they would be forced to gather in front of Ayub Khan’s residence if he does not contest the Assembly polls, no matter as an Independent candidate.

Addressing his supporters, Ayub Khan said that the Congress High Command has already announced the name of the party candidate for NR Constituency. He sought a couple of days time to announce his decision as he had to consult Muslim community leaders, religious leaders, his political mentors and other well-wishers before making an announcement.

Later speaking to presspersons, Ayub Khan said that he has been in the Congress party for nearly three-decades and served as the city Mayor, Deputy Mayor etc., “I had applied for the Congress party ticket for the forthcoming Assembly polls. But the party High Command has announced the candidature of sitting MLA Tanveer Sait. However my supporters have been regularly visiting my house in large numbers to pressurise me to contest the Assembly polls even as an Independent. I would discuss the matter with my political mentor Siddharamaiah and others, following which I will take a call on whether to contest the Assembly polls or not,” he said.

Announcing that the JD(S) has invited him to contest the polls on the party ticket, he said that this may be one of his options. However, some of his supporters want him to contest as an Independent, he said adding that curtains will come down on all speculations in a couple of days after he officially announces his decision.