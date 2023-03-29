I will contest my last election from Varuna: Siddharamaiah

March 29, 2023

H.D. Kote: Asserting that the forthcoming Assembly polls would be his last one, Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah said that he has chosen to contest his last polls from his home constituency Varuna.

Speaking to press persons here yesterday, Siddharamaiah said that the Constituency is currently represented by his son Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, who asked him to contest from Varuna. Even the party workers wanted him (Siddu) to contest from Varuna, for which he has given nod and even the Congress High Command has announced his candidature from Varuna.

Pointing out that he has also sought the High Command to allow him to contest from Kolar Assembly segment too, the former CM said that, however, it is left to the party top brass.

Noting that his native place Siddharamanahundi is located in Varuna hobli and as such it was natural for him to contest from his home Constituency Varuna in the 2008 and 2013 polls, which he won.

Maintaining that his son Dr. Yathindra will not contest from anywhere this time, he said Dr. Yathindra will look after his campaign in Varuna constituency.

Refuting former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s claims that the Congress High Command had spoken to him regarding a post-poll alliance, Siddharamaiah expressed apprehension that the JD(S) may enter into a match-fixing deal with the BJP in order to defeat him, just like it did in the last Assembly polls (2018) in Chamundeshwari constituency.