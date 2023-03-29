Code of Conduct: Heads of Boards and Corporations return Government vehicles

March 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Model Code of Conduct coming into force with immediate effect following the Election Commission of India (ECI)announcing the poll schedule for the Karnataka Assembly polls this morning, Chairpersons of various Government-run Boards and Corporations of the city handed over their Government vehicles to the authorities.

Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, who was campaigning at a village in his home Constituency of Varuna in Mysuru taluk, asked his official car driver to drive back to Bengaluru empty and hand over the vehicle to the bureaucracy.

Mayor Shivakumar, who was on a official visit to Benglauru and was offering prayers at a temple in Malleshwaram when the ECI announced the poll schedule, asked the driver of his official car to take back the vehicle to Mysuru. Shivakumar is returning to Mysuru in a private vehicle later this evening, it is learnt.

MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar, who was at MUDA Office on JLB road, instructed his car driver to hand it over to the authorities and left the office in a private vehicle, it is learnt.

Similarly, Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (MPVL) Chairman Raghu Kautilya, KEA Chairman Mirle Srinivas Gowda, ZAK Chairman M. Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa too handed back their official cars to the authorities soon after the poll schedule was announced.

However, the Heads of Boards and Corporations can continue in office until further orders or until a new Government comes in place after the polls. But they cannot take any major policy decisions or announce programmes, plans or projects during this period, it is learnt.