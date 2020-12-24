FASTag and electric scooter: Some thoughts
December 24, 2020

Sir,

Apropos the letter “Toll Plaza-free India: Why make FASTag mandatory?” (SOM dated Dec.21), Prof. B.S. Shankara (retd.) has very clearly highlighted the lacuna in Government policies.

When a car owner has voluntarily limited the use of his vehicle to local travel only, why should the owner be burdened with FAStag? It should be the prerogative of the owner to opt-in or opt-out for FASTag, when the owner has decided not to take his vehicle for outside travel.

Regarding the electric scooter, the Government is under a wrong notion that electric scooters cannot make accidents. It is not the vehicle, but the rider who makes an accident. When an electric scooter makes an accident, the victim has to fend for himself all the related financial burdens, since the electric scooter plies without insurance.

Also I was informed that the minimum age to ride an electric scooter is 16 years — Government is encouraging underage adolescents to venture out for a ride sans insurance, helmet and licence.

– K. Chandrahas, Mysuru, 22.12.2020

  1. K Sridhar says:
    December 25, 2020 at 9:56 am

    In the name of encouraging Evs, Govt has given a go by to safety of the rider/pillion and also to the safety of others on the roads. In what way will doing away of insurance, helmet and licence help in safety aspects?? Further the riders age has also been reduced. We will now find juvaniles riding recklessly on the roads posing danger to themselves and others. These are totally myopic decisions by the govt which are likely to have wider safety issues.

