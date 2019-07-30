Fearless felines fascinate zoophilists on Global Tiger Day at Nagarahole

July 30, 2019

Mother, three cubs sighted at Dhammanakatte Safari

Mysuru: Tourists on safari at Dhammanakatte in Antharasanthe Forest Zone at Nagarahole Reserve Forest were thrilled to see a mother tiger along with her three cubs on International Tiger Day yesterday.

The mother tiger and her three cubs are being sighted in this region since about five days and is capturing the attention of tourists. With Saturday and Sunday being a weekend, a large number of tourists visited Nagarahole and despite light drizzle, the mother tiger and three cubs made their presence felt much to the joy of tourists, who captured them in their cameras.

Meanwhile, Hon. Wildlife Warden Krutika Alanahalli said that the mother tiger and her three cubs are being frequently spotted by tourists going on safari to Dhammanakatte. As necessary measures have been taken for the conservation of tigers in this range, the felines are living peacefully here and the tourists are rejoicing on sighting the big cats, she added.

[Pics. by M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav]

