Waterfalls Calling! : Visitors throng Gaganachukki, Barachukki and Hogenakal Falls

July 30, 2019

Chamarajanagar / Mandya: It is a known fact that the State is facing severe drought owing to deficit rainfall. But the recent rainfall in Cauvery and Kabini catchment areas have brought little respite to farmers and people living in the area. And with the water being released to Tamil Nadu through Kabini and KRS reservoirs, the waterfalls in the catchment areas have become a place worth to visit.

Both Chamarajanagar and Mandya districts are home for three famous waterfalls which attracts a large number of tourists not only from State but from the neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Kerala as well. While Hogenakkal Falls and Barachukki Falls are located in Chamarajanagar, the famous Gaganachukki Falls is in Mandya district.

Barachukki Falls in Chamarajanagar district.

All three waterfalls have been attracting visitors in large numbers. People have been taking photographs of the water cascading through the rocks and hills. Tourism activities have picked up in these places with vendors selling cold drinks and eatables.

Normally, all these three waterfalls are full to brim during rainy season (between July and December) and especially when water is released from KRS and Kabini reservoirs to Tamil Nadu.

No Boating in Ranganathittu

Meanwhile, boating operations have been temporarily suspended at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in Srirangapatna from Sunday last as the flow in the Cauvery has significantly increased. The bird sanctuary is located on the banks of River Cauvery downstream of KRS reservoir near Srirangapatna and once water is released from the reservoir, it gushes downstream resulting in the increase of water level of the river in the sanctuary and the Forest Department, keeping the safety of tourists in mind, have withdrawn the boating activities. It will resume once the water level decreases and remains stable. However, there will not be any restrictions on entry of visitors to the sanctuary.

Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary RFO Puttamadegowda said that due to increase in water flow and rise in water level, the tourists are unable to go for boating and hence the boating services have been suspended.

