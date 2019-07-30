Kodagu BJP workers demand Cabinet berth for Appachu Ranjan

July 30, 2019

Madikeri: With B.S. Yediyurappa winning the Floor Test in the Assembly by a voice vote on Monday, the expectations of BJP workers in Kodagu district have run high.

The district unit of the party is anticipating a Cabinet berth to Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan, a former Minister, in case the only other MLA from the district K.G. Bopaiah, who represents Virajpet Assembly segment, is appointed as the Speaker.

Appachu Ranjan belongs to the minority Kodava community and the people of Kodagu believe that a Cabinet berth to Ranjan will render justice to the district, which was devastated by last year’s floods and landslides.

Appachu Ranjan, a former Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, was born to Mandepanda Pooviah – Kamavva couple at Chembebellur in Virajpet taluk on Sept.11, 1957. After completing his Pre-University education in the district, Ranjan earned his degree from Vivekananda Degree College at Puttur in neighbouring Dakshina Kannada district. He was also a sportsperson, having led hockey and football teams during his college days.

Appachu Ranjan married Shyla and the couple have two sons and a daughter, all settled in the US. One of his sons, Vikram Poovaiah is working as a chip designer at a software company in America, while his other son Cariappa is a doctor and his daughter Ksheera is doing her higher studies.

Entry to politics

Beginning his career as a politician, Ranjan joined the BJP in the 1980s as a common worker and later became the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) President of Madapura Kumburu School as well as the President of Vyavasaya Seva Sahakara Niyamitha (VSSN), Madapura. He was elected as a Member of Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Kushalnagar and also as a Member of Kodagu District Coffee Planters’ Association.

After functioning as the President of BJP Youth Wing at Madapura, Ranjan served as Somwarpet Taluk BJP President from 1986 to 1991.

Ranjan contested from Somwarpet Assembly segment for the first time and won by a handsome margin. Although he lost in the subsequent election in 1999, Ranjan entered the Assembly for the second time in 2004 and for the third time in 2008, defeating his nearest rival B.A. Jeevijaya of the Congress. He retained Somwarpet constituency for the BJP by again defeating Jeevijaya in 2013 by 4,629 votes, amidst an anti-BJP sentiment then.

Ranjan won for the record fifth time defeating Jeevijaya who had contested on a JD(S) ticket in 2018, with a comfortable margin of 16,015 votes. Ranjan, who is also a good sportsperson, won the ‘Best Sportsperson’ award at the Sports Meet held for Legislators from South India in 1997.

The Somwarpet MLA had made his own mark in the Legislature by being a part of many House Committees, including the Petitions Committee. He was also the Chairman of Karnataka Land Army Corporation Ltd. and Karnataka Sports Authority.

He caught the attention of the entire State when he undertook a ‘Grama Vastavya’ at Balegundi Haadi of Kodagu district in 2011. He served as the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports in the Jagadish Shettar Cabinet in 2012-13, when he was also Kodagu District in-Charge Minister.

Ranjan played a crucial role in relief and rehabilitation operations in Kodagu district during last year’s natural disaster, which caused a huge loss to the district, in terms of economy, ecology and environment. He was credited for saving the lives of many stranded persons by taking the NDRF team to the spot.

Ranjan showed his might when he undertook the task of reconstructing the fully damaged road at Kandanakolli that connects Madapura with Madikeri. Ranjan executed the job in a span of just one month with the help of local contractors. Ranjan has strived for the development of Sainik School at Kodagu, PG Centre at Chikka Aluvara and the Government Engineering College at Kushalnagar. He also played a big role in Kodagu getting a Government Medical College.

Jamma Baane problem

Appachu Ranjan has taken a lead role in finding a solution for the long-standing problem concerning Jamma Baane land.

He also took the lead in launching a movement against the Kasturirangan Report and construction of Kadamakallu-Subramanya Road, which he believes is an ecological disaster for the district.

While the Jamma Baane and Kasturirangan Report issues are to be addressed by the Union Government, the Kadamakallu-Subramanya Road is being challenged in the Supreme Court.

