Pejawar Seer open for discussion on Lingayat-Veerashaiva dispute

July 30, 2019

Mysuru: “It is okay if they are not willing to have a discussion about Lingayat-Veerashaiva dispute with me, but still I am ready to have one at any time, any place,” said Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji.

He was addressing a press meet at Sri Krishnadhama here this morning and was responding to former bureaucrat and Mahasabha Secretary S.M. Jamadar’s statement last week.

Pejawar Seer is on his 81st Chaturmasya from July 26 in the city along with 32nd Chaturmasya of Vishwa Prasanna Theertha Swamiji.

“My intention is to clear the differences we have through formal discussion regarding Lingayat-Veerashaiva dispute. I would clear any doubts with regard to the same and so I invited them to have a debate as I feel Lingayat community is part of Hinduism. Lingayats worship Shiva and recite Shiva Panchakshari Mantra. Shiva is one of many manifestations of the same all-pervasive divine power according to Hinduism,” he said.

“I will be here in Mysuru till Sept.14 on Chaturmasya. I am ready to have a discussion with anybody who have doubts about my views. They can fix any date or place of their own choice but in a peaceful manner,” he added.

“Many Hindu reform organisations including Ramakrishna Mutt and Arya Samaja have worked hard for betterment of society including abolition of caste discrimination. I am ready to discuss the issue with any supporter of Jamadar, Sanehalli Mutt Seer or M.B. Patil to whom I will give my answers. Even Jains and Buddhists are considered part of Hinduism, but due to long-term colonial rule and policies of Britishers, we feel we are different and divided based on caste and creed,” he said.

“Politics is playing a major role here and dividing Hindus. From 1955, I have good relationship with all the Seers belonging to Lingayat community. I have even hosted Iftar meet with our Muslim brothers,” he said.

“During my Chaturmasya here at Sri Krishnadhama, free health check-up and dental check-up has been arranged. We have planned to construct a hospital in Bengaluru at a cost of Rs.25 crore out of which Rs.15 crore has already been collected and for remaining amount, I request donors to contribute and assist in this noble endeavour. We have also planned to build another college in Mysuru like the existing Vijaya Vittala College. Also, Anandathirtha Vidyalaya, a residential college, would be constructed for poor students to teach traditional knowledge along with academic subjects which is a new kind of endeavour in the field of education,” he said.

