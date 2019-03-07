Felicitations, competitions to mark International Women’s Day tomorrow
Mysuru: As part of International Women’s Day celebrations and former Corporator K. Kamalamma’s 9th Punyasmarane, Janani Seva Trust, Mysuru, has organised ‘Mahile-Kahale’ programme to felicitate women serving public, at Sri Rajashekar Koti auditorium, Mysuru District Journalists Association premises in city at 11 am tomorrow (Mar.8).

Women who will be felicitated are as follows: Senior writer and social worker M.N. Latha Mohan, senior Nurse at Community Health Centre P.U. Manjula, Postwoman M. Kavitha, woman Head Constable M. Nirmala, journalist K.M. Rekha Prakash, Mid-Day Meals Chief Cook Yashoda, Pourakarmika Papamma, Grave-digger Ningamma, Bus Conductor Gangamma and Auto Driver Veena.

Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath will inaugurate the event. ZP President B.C. Parimala Shyam will light the lamp. City Co-operative Bank Director and Trust Hon. President Dr. S. Nagaratna will preside. Trust President and former Corporator Dr. M.K. Ashok will deliver the keynote address.

Contests at Forum Centre

Beyond Taalas and MID Studios, in association with Forum Centre City, have organised various games and award ceremony at Forum Centre on Mar.8 and 9 respectively to mark Women’s Day. On Mar.8 from 3 pm onwards, various games like Just a Minute Game, Treasure Hunt and Cooking-without-Fire are organised. Winners will be awarded with cash prizes, gift coupons and vouchers.

On Mar.9 from 5.30 pm onwards, special award ceremony will  be held where unrecognised women in various fields will be honoured. Also, cultural events will be presented by   Beyond Taalas and MID Studios, Mysuru.

For details and registration, contact Mob: 91482-20011 or Ph: 0821-2300402.

Events at Congress Bhavan

Mysore City (District) Mahila Congress Committee has organised International Women’s Day on Mar. 8 at 10 am at Indira Gandhi Congress Bhavan near City Railway Station.

Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath will inaugurate various games for women. Former President of State Women’s Congress Cell Manjula Naidu will inaugurate the public programme at 12 noon.

ZP Vice-President Gowramma Somashekar will flag off the rally from Jagjivan Ram Circle, organised by the Women Congress Cell demanding implementation of Women’s Reservation Bill.

Mysuru Rural Mahila Congress Committee President Nandini Chandrashekar will preside. Mysuru City Mahila Congress Committee President S.I. Radhamani Rajegowda, City Congress President R. Murthy, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, MP R Dhruvanarayan and others will take part in the event.

March 7, 2019

