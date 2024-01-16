Financial literacy event held for rural children

January 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Promoting financial literacy among rural children empowers them to make informed choices, breaking the cycle of poverty and laying the foundation for a financially secure and prosperous future. Unfortunately, such children are often deprived of this education, as financial literacy is not taught in rural Government schools, unlike their urban counterparts.

To address this issue, a financial literacy programme was organised at Madilu Children’s Home in Sonahalli village, H.D. Kote, by Sharada Educational Trust in partnership with Madilu Seva Trust recently. Over 50 children from tribal families attended the event, along with a few parents.

The event began with a storytelling session by Uma Nataraj, centred around the importance of savings. Following this, a drama competition involving 15 students forming three teams took place. The stage plays covered themes like the importance of savings, Government-sponsored insurance schemes and deposit schemes.

The children, adorned in drama costumes, created a vibrant carnival-like atmosphere. Prizes were awarded to the competition winners and each child received an educational kit as a takeaway gift.

The event ended with a quiz competition on basic finance by Arvind Kamath, founder of Sharada Educational Trust.