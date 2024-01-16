Amit Shah to visit Karnataka by month end

January 16, 2024

Bengaluru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Karnataka this month end to take stock of preparations for the ensuing Lok Sabha (LS) elections.

Shah’s visit assumes significance as Karnataka is the only State in the entire South India that has been consistently delivering a significant number of MPs to BJP’s kitty.

The BJP won the highest tally of 25 out of the total 28 Lok Sabha seats in the State in the 2019 elections.

This is Shah’s first visit after the BJP forged an alliance with the JD(S) and the party appointed B.Y. Vijayendra as State President and R. Ashoka as Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.