Amit Shah to visit Karnataka by month end
News

Amit Shah to visit Karnataka by month end

January 16, 2024

Bengaluru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Karnataka this month end to take stock of preparations for the ensuing Lok Sabha (LS) elections.

Shah’s visit assumes significance as Karnataka is the only State in the entire South India that has been consistently delivering a significant number of MPs to BJP’s kitty.

The BJP won the highest tally of 25 out of the total 28 Lok Sabha seats in the State in the 2019 elections.

This is Shah’s first visit after the BJP forged an alliance with the JD(S) and the party appointed B.Y. Vijayendra as State President and R. Ashoka as Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching