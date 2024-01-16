Lorries to stay off roads from tomorrow midnight

January 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly opposing the new law that has provision for a 10 year jail term and imposition of Rs. 7 lakh penalty for drivers in hit-and-run accident cases, the lorry owners of the city and district have called for an indefinite truckers strike starting from midnight tomorrow.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Mysuru District Lorry Owners Association President B. Kodandaramu said that lorries will stay off the roads indefinitely from midnight tomorrow (Jan. 17), until the Union Government repeals the new stringent law which has a provision for 10-year conviction and Rs. 7 lakh penalty to lorry and other goods vehicle drivers in hit-and-run cases.

Maintaining that the motto of the indefinite stir is ‘Save drivers – Save nation,’ he said that the new laws for hit-and-run cases is draconian in nature for drivers and as such, the lorry drivers and owners, under the banner of Mysuru District Lorry Owners and Drivers Union, will be launching the indefinite stir, with safeguarding the drivers from the new law being the focal point. The stir is also for fulfilment of various other just demands of truck owners, he added.

The recently enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) introduces stringent penalties for drivers in hit-and-run cases in India. The law specifies that an accused individual causing a fatal crash and fleeing the scene without reporting to authorities (hit-and-run cases) could face imprisonment for up to 10 years along with a fine. BNS has established two distinct categories under the umbrella of ‘Causing death by negligence.’