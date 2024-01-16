Nagendra takes charge as City BJP President

January 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra took charge as the new City BJP President at the party office in Chamarajapuram yesterday, coinciding with Sankranti festival. Also, former Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Chairman L.R. Mahadevaswamy took charge as Mysuru (Rural) District President.

Speaking after taking charge, L. Nagendra said that with the LS polls just a couple of months away, he would strive to get maximum votes for the BJP in all the four Assembly segments.

Pointing out that currently, the BJP has only one MLA (KR) from the city, he said that his immediate task is to change the political scenario in the city in the forthcoming LS polls, with support and co-operation of the party leaders at all levels.

L.R. Mahadevaswamy of Lalithadripura in the taluk, who took charge as the BJP Mysuru (Rural) District President, said he has been given a new responsibility of building the party at the district level. Noting that he has been engaged with the party organisational matters for years, he said that the LS polls is of prime importance to him and would work for strengthening the party at the grass roots level.

The outgoing Mysuru District President Mangala Somashekar, MP Pratap Simmha, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, former MLA S.A. Ramdas, former Minister Kote M. Shivanna, former MP and former Minister C.H. Vijayshankar, former MLCs C. Ramesh, Siddaraju and Thontadarya, State BJP Minorities Morcha President Anil Thomas, Party leaders Vasanth Kumar, Sandesh Swamy and M.V. Ravishankar, former Mayor Shivakumar and others were present.

Earlier, in a major reshuffle of party organisation, the Party High Command on Sunday, appointed new District Presidents to all the party organisational districts of the State, according to which L. Nagendra was named as the President of Mysuru City BJP President, L.R. Mahadevaswamy as Mysuru (Rural) District President, Ravi Kalappa as Kodagu District President, Siddesh Nagendra as Hassan District President, former MLA C.S. Niranjankumar as Chamarajanagar District President and Indresh Kumar as Mandya District President.