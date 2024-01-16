Bovines jump over fire lifts Sankranti mood

January 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Cattle-rearers in and around Mysuru district set the tone for Makara Sankranti festival, by celebrating the tradition of ‘Kichchu Haisuvudu’ (jumping bovines over fire) on Sunday.

With Monday being observed as ‘Basaveshwara’s day’ (as cattles are revered as Basava, the bull, the vehicle of Lord Shiva in mythology), the ritual of jumping over fire was not celebrated on that day, even though Sankranti festival fell on the same day. Hence the tradition of jumping over fire was celebrated on the festival eve.

Siddalingapura, a tiny village on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, is famous for the tradition of jumping bovines and cattle over fire and this time, a stretch of service road off the Expressway was the venue of the ritual, that saw a huge turnout of villagers overwhelmed with joy.

The cattle-rearers from Siddalingapura and KR Mill Colony had decorated their cows and oxen with turmeric, garlands and colourful balloons to their horns and brought them in a procession to the venue. The hay stacks was spread and set on fire, with the raging flames supplementing the mood of the gathering, who watched in awe, as the farmers along with their oxen jumped over the fire in a symmetry.

Some of the villagers had even brought their caparisoned sheeps and rams much to the delight of the crowd who had descended on Siddalingapura, only to catch the festive mood. The lensmen from various parts had also made it to the venue, to capture the vibes in frames.

Over past several decades, the tradition of jumping over fire at Siddalingapura has been attracting urban dwellers especially. Similarly, in Mysuru district, the tradition is still being followed at those localities in the city where cattle-rearing is one of the prime occupations, namely Agrahara, Kumbarakoppal, K.G. Koppal, Nanjumalige, Chamundipuram, Hullina Beedhi, Yaraganahalli, Kurubarahalli, Paduvarahalli and villages like Rammanahalli, Moodalahundi, Varakod, Varuna among several others to name a few.