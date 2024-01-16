Family elated over idol selection

January 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Yesterday, on the auspicious day of Makara Sankranti, the family of Arun Yogiraj, residing at their ancestral home in Agrahara, Mysuru, received the joyous news that the Ram Lalla idol crafted by Arun would be installed at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The elated family members expressed their joy to Star of Mysore, considering Arun’s achievement as a rare and blessed distinction for the entire family.

Arun Yogiraj hails from a family which has been sculpting idols for five generations — it once worked for the Mysore royal family. He is popular for having carved the 30-foot statue of Subhas Chandra Bose (India Gate) and the 12-foot-tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya (Kedarnath).

Arun’s wife, Vijeta, said that Arun embarked on the journey to carve Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya in June 2023 and successfully completed the task in December. Describing the intricacies of the idol, she mentioned that it possesses a divine shape, with the face emanating a radiant glow.

The 51-inch-tall idol exudes a royal appearance adorned with a ‘Prabhavali’. Notably, the idol represents the smiling child form of Lord Ram, a unique feature no one has carved in the past. Vijeta emphasised that the idol crafted by her husband captures a playful depiction of Ram Lalla while simultaneously reflecting a divine aura.

Over 5,000 photos of Lord Ram studied

“Before carving and sketching, he extensively studied over 5,000 photos of Lord Ram, sourced online and from the books owned by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Each day, he closely examined more than 150 photos, using them as references to sketch the idol with a commitment to achieving perfection. Additionally, Arun observed the playfulness of five-year-olds in parks and playgrounds in Delhi, aiming to capture and imprint that joyful essence in his mind for the portrayal of the idol,” Vijeta said.

She mentioned that according to Arun, the choice of ‘Krishna Shila’ for sculpting the idol had unique qualities. Arun explained that while the pure white marble stone carved by Satyanarayan Pandey absorbed the kumkum applied during rituals, the ‘Krishna Shila’ used by Arun had a distinct characteristic.

It would shine brightly even after multiple ‘abhishekas’ (ritualistic offerings). Arun highlighted that the idol crafted from ‘Krishna Shila’ would revert to its original state when washed with water after the completion of the rituals.

A sacrifice that bore fruits

When asked about the money that was paid by the Trust to carve the idol, she said, “More than money, it is a blessing that the Trust members from Ayodhya choose Arun from Mysuru for this task that he has successfully accomplished. My husband missed significant family moments like when our second child took his first steps. But the sacrifice was worth it.”

Arun Yogiraj’s mother, Saraswathi said, “My son told me that he would be happy if any idol was finalised as all the sculptors had worked very hard. He is very happy that the efforts he put in for six months have borne fruits.”

“From June to December was like a period akin to ‘Vanavasa’ (exile) for my son as he had the unwavering dedication to the artistic endeavour. While the whole world is admiring Arun’s idol, my son has a regret that his father is not alive to see his work. He would have been happier if his father was alive. His father was very proud of his achievements,” Saraswathi said.

Arun learnt the basics of carving from his father during his early years and continued the craft during his college days. Despite pursuing an MBA, he chose to become a full-time sculptor, following in his father’s footsteps by quitting a well-paying job.

“A sketch and its measurement are important before the carving is done. Our sculpting team to Delhi included Jagadeesh, Cheluvaraj, Nagaraj, Siddaraju and Ajay,” said Suryaprakash, Arun’s brother who also was in Delhi.