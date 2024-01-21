Students make a replica of Ayodhya Temple using sand

January 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Over 20 students from Purna Chetana Public School in the city, under the guidance of artist Anil Bhoga Shetty and his team, have collaboratively created a replica of Ayodhya’s Sri Ram Mandir on the school grounds.

Using fine sand, dust and charcoal dust, the 40 feet by 30 feet masterpiece was completed over a span of three days, showcasing the students’ creativity and the collective efforts of the school community.

The artwork, inspired by cultural and spiritual richness of Ayodhya, intricately captures details that reflect the heritage and values associated with Ram Mandir. This impressive creation will remain on display at the school grounds until Jan. 24, allowing the school community and visitors to appreciate the artistic homage to Ayodhya’s cultural significance. For information, contact Mob: 99010-10990.