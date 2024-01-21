Mahalakshmi Sweets creates a ‘sweet’ Ayodhya Ram Temple

January 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Shree Mahalakshmi Sweets in the city has crafted a replica of the Sri Rama Temple in Ayodhya using 15-20 kgs of various sweets. This sweet masterpiece is displayed at the Vidyaranyapuram branch as a tribute to the sculptor, Arun Yogiraj, who created the idol of Ram Lalla.

Nithin Shivakumar, Managing Director of Shree Mahalakshmi Sweets, said that during this global celebration of the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, they decided to honour sculptor Arun Yogiraj by creating a replica of the Temple.

The intricate creation involved the collaborative efforts of 15 employees, utilising around 15-20 kgs of different sweets. As part of the celebration, Shree Mahalakshmi Sweets also felicitated the family members of Arun Yogiraj. The event was attended by Sahana Shivakumar and other staff members.