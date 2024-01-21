Vidwan Dr. Vidyabhushana enthrals audience at BVB Mysuru
News

Vidwan Dr. Vidyabhushana enthrals audience at BVB Mysuru

January 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Vidwan Dr. Vidyabhushana enthralled the audience through his Dasavani rendition at the 123rd Cultural Outreach Programme organised jointly by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), Bengaluru Kendra, Infosys Foundation, Bengaluru and BVB Mysuru at the BVB Mysuru Kendra premises in Vijayanagar First Stage here yesterday.

Vidwan Dr. Vidyabhushana, who spoke on the occasion, said, “We are all thrilled by the fact that Mysuru gave the black schist stone for the sculpture of Baala Rama to be consecrated at Ayodhya Ram Mandir.”

Later, he began the rendition of ‘Dasavani’ by melodiously rendering ‘Gajavadana Paaliso… Laliso’ in praise of Lord Ganesha. He thereafter, rendered ‘Jayatu Kodandarama,  Jayathu Dasharatharama, Jayatu Sitarama, Jayatu Raghurama Jayatu Jayatu…’, ‘Indu Ninna Moreya Hokke…’ etc., which captivated the audience.

Picture shows Vidwan Dr. Vidyabhushana rendering Dasavani on the occasion. He is accompanied by Vidwan H.L. Shivashankar Swamy on mridanga, Vidwan Raghunandan Rao on ghata and Vidwan Pradesh on violin.

He also rendered other Dasavanis such as ‘Ishtu Dina Ee  Vaikunta…’, ‘Nere Nambide Mad Hridaya Mantapadolu…’, ‘Pillangoviya Cheluva Krishnana…’, ‘Sundara Mooruti Mukhyaprana Banda Manege…’ He concluded his concert by rendering ‘Jai Jai Ram…’, which created a fervour of Lord Ram among the jam-packed audience.

Dr. Vidyabhushana was accompanied by Vidwan Pradesh on violin, Vidwan H.L. Shivashankar Swamy on mridanga and Vidwan Raghunandan Rao on ghata.

Earlier, Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Founder-Editor Dr. K.B. Ganapathy, who is also the Chairman of BVB Mysuru, inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp along with Vidwan Dr. Vidyabhushana. BVB Mysuru Secretary P.S. Ganapathy, Vice-Chairman Dr. C. Naganna, Hon. Treasurer Dr. A.T. Bhashyam, Executive Committee Members Dr. Tulasi Ramachandra, Mari Gowda, Administrative Officer S.R. Ravikumar and others were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching