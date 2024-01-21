Writer Chandramathi Sonda’s novel Dupadi released

January 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Noted critic Prof. O.L. Nagabhushana Swamy said that efforts are being made in Kannada for saving, sustaining and taking forward the experiences and fond memories of our life and times.

He was speaking after releasing writer Chandramathi Sonda’s book ‘Dupadi’ at the residence of Ashaya Design Solutions Founder Dr. Mahesh Rao, the brother of the writer, at 14th Main in Vijayanagar First Stage here yesterday.

Pointing out that the book has been brought out in the form of an autobiography, Prof. Nagabhushana Swamy said it is a special thing that the book has been scripted based on the phrases of Havyaka culture.

Observing that the book explains the life of a woman, he said that it is also the common story of a town, of a specific time period and that of the country. Thus, the book can also be seen as an autobiography of the entire cultural transition of the times, he added.

Continuing, he said that ‘Dupadi’ book is not all about Chandramathi’s biography. It is also a story of the contemporary times and life of females, he said adding that the book also records several issues and contrasting nature, he added.

Expressing concern about the declining usage of Kannada language, Prof. Nagabhushana Swamy said, perhaps there would be no Kannada readers in homes of the highly educated in about 10 years, going by the speed by which Kannada is losing its sheen. Such a situation will also lead to the erosion of memories of the language which was carefully nurtured for over 2,000 years, he added.

Sabiha Bhoomigowda, retired Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Women’s Akkamahadevi University, Vijayapura, presided. Prof. Preethi Shubhachandra, former Director of Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies (KIKS), Mysuru, spoke about the book. Alaka Kattemane compered the programme.

Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Founder-Editor Dr. K.B. Ganapathy, author Chandramathi Sonda, her husband Dr. Ramakrishna Joshi, her brother Dr. Mahesh Rao, his wife Vijaya Rao and others were present.