Diary and calendars are integral part of Advocates: Dr. K.B. Ganapathy

December 2, 2023

‘Law Guide’ releases 2024 calendar & diary. Web edition launched

Mysore/Mysuru: The 2024 calendar and diary, brought out by the city-based Law Guide Kannada Monthly, was released at a programme organised at Hotel Metropole on JLB Road here this morning.

Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Founder-Editor Dr. K.B. Ganapathy (KBG), who was conferred the Honorary Doctorate by University of Mysore (UoM) recently, was felicitated on the occasion.

Speaking after being feted, Dr. KBG shared his experience as an Advocate in the early years of his career and said that diary and calendar are a very crucial and integral part of Advocates.

Complimenting the Law Guide for bringing out the new year calendar and diary much in advance, he said he was thankful for Law Guide to have felicitated him on the occasion.

Recalling the services of former IPS Officer D.N. Munikrishna, who had served as Mysuru SP for long in the 80s, Dr. Ganapathy said that he could recollect two important contributions of Munikrishna when had served as SP here — One the way he quelled the communal riots that flared up in city by deftly handling the situation and the other was his successful effort in reviving wrestling (kusti) in city which was facing bad days.

“Munikrishna, through his intelligence, common sense and experience, served the district as SP with efficiency and integrity. Munikrishna played a key role in the promotion of Mysuru as an important destination for wrestling as a sport,” he said.

Sitting from left: Senior Advocate Manohar, CFTRI Scientist Dr. Shylaja Dharmesh, DSCI Senior Director K. Venkatesh Murthy, Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Founder-Editor K.B. Ganapathy, Senior Journalist Amshi Prasannakumar and Senior Advocates C. Basavaraj, H.V. Srinath & Puttaswamy, who were felicitated by Law Guide, are seen with the guests and organisers.

Noting that everyone has dreams, Dr. KBG said that though luck is necessary for the fulfilment of dreams, determination, dedication and efforts play a very crucial role in achieving the desired results.

Recalling his journey from Bengaluru to Mumbai and back to Mysuru in 1978 when he started Star of Mysore Daily eveninger, Dr. KBG maintained that Mysuru has been his ‘Karyakshetra’ (Karmabhoomi) and thanked the Mysureans for their support in his endeavour.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, who was one of the chief guests, recalled the services of D.N. Munikrishna as Mysuru SP in the 80s, which he said would ever be etched in the minds of the people of the district.

“Though Mysuru Mithra is a regional Kannada morninger and covered five districts, its name and fame has spread throughout the State. It is befitting that the University of Mysore considered KBG’s decades long services to journalism and the society and bestowed him the Honorary Doctorate of the University,” he said and wished Dr. KBG a long and healthy life so that he could continue his service to the society.

Former IPS Officer D.N. Munikrishna, who presided, regretted the decline of human values in public life with the passage of time. Bemoaning that cunningness, cheating, looting and the like have raised their ugly head over good values and virtues, he said that Science and Technology are advancing at more than expected pace. However, it has become difficult for the elderly to cope with the pace of such advancements, he said and called upon the Legal fraternity to render justice to their clients.

Retired Principal District and Sessions Court Judge C.G. Hungund released the ‘Law Guide’ calendar and diary, while K. Venkatesh Murthy, Senior Director of Data Security Council of India (DSCI), launched the website edition of ‘Law Guide.’

CFTRI Scientist Shylaja Dharmesh, Senior Journalist Amshi Prasannakumar and Senior Advocates H.V. Srinath, C. Basavaraj, Manohar, Shivannegowda and Puttaswamy were also felicitated on the occasion.

MLC Marithibbegowda, Mysore Bar Association President M. Mahadevaswamy, Secretary Umesh, Law Guide Honorary Editor H.N. Venkatesh, Senior Advocate M.D. Harish Kumar Hegde and others were present.