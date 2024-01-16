City sculptor Arun Yogiraj’s Ram Lalla idol selected for installation at Ayodhya

January 16, 2024

New Delhi: It is now officially confirmed that the dark-coloured Ram Lalla idol sculpted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj on ‘Krishna Shila’ (black schist) has been chosen for installation in the sanctum sanctorum of the new Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The unique black schist for the idol was transported to Ayodhya from Gujjegowdanapura Village (Jayapura Hobli) in H.D. Kote taluk of Mysuru district.

Champat Rai, Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, announced the selection in Ayodhya yesterday emphasising the impression it (Arun Yogiraj’s idol) left on 11 out of the total 15 Trust members. The old idol will also find its place in the sanctum sanctorum.

Unanimous appreciation

Arun Yogiraj, hailing from a long line of sculptors, dedicated himself to the meticulous carving of the idol, displaying an exceptional level of commitment. Champat Rai acknowledged Yogiraj’s intense focus on his work, noting that he abstained from using his phone for 15 days and refrained from speaking to his children for extended periods. Yogiraj’s creation received unanimous appreciation from the Trust members.

Three sculptors were initially shortlisted to craft idols depicting a five-year-old, 51-inch-tall Ram Lalla in a standing form. While Arun Yogiraj and Ganesh Bhatt sculpted idols in dark stone, the third, by Satyanarayan Pandey, was in pure white. Champat Rai assured that the other two idols would be given due respect.

The worship of the existing idol, which has been ongoing for the past 70 years, will continue alongside the new idol in the original temple’s sanctum sanctorum. The new idol will also be part of a ritual called ‘adhivas’, during which the ‘jal niwas’, ‘fal niwas’, ‘anna niwas’, ‘aushadi niwas’ and ‘ghee niwas’ for the idol will be done, he said.

Temple entry tomorrow

The new idol, weighing 150-200 kgs, is set to enter the temple premises on Jan. 17 (tomorrow) and will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum the following day. Rituals leading up to the consecration ceremony, known as ‘Pran Pratishtha,’ have commenced today and continue until Jan. 21.

The consecration ceremony on Jan. 22 will begin at 12.20 pm and will be attended by all Temple Trust Trustees, seers from approximately 150 sects and over 500 individuals involved in the temple’s construction. The rituals will be conducted by 121 acharyas under the guidance of Laxmikant Dixit of Varanasi, with Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid overseeing the proceedings.