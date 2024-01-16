Rev. Dr. K.A. William resigns as Bishop of Mysuru Diocese
Rev. Dr. K.A. William resigns as Bishop of Mysuru Diocese

January 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Bishop of Mysuru Diocese Most Rev. Dr. K.A. William, who was on a long leave since a year,  has resigned from the post.

Addressing a press meet at Bishop’s House in Bannimantap on Sunday, Rev. William said that he had submitted his resignation a few days ago which was accepted on Saturday.

Clarifying that he was not disappointed with his resignation, Rev. William said “Since four to five years, a few people were levelling baseless allegations against me, which was nothing but a conspiracy which came to light through an audio clip which had gone viral. I have not given any clarifications to allegations on me as it is not necessary to clarify for false allegations and I did not resign out of fear.”

Catholic Association of Mysore President Mathew Benjamin Suresh, who too spoke, said that as per the    ordinance of the Secretary General of Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI) Rev. William has submitted his resignation from the post of the Bishop of Mysuru, which has been accepted by Pope Francis.

Mathew further said that Rev. William had resigned for the betterment of the Church and added that a new Bishop would be appointed soon.

Association Secretary Premanda D’Mello and others were present.

