MUDA meeting held after 4 months

January 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The crucial Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) meeting was held at its main office auditorium on JLB Road here this morning.

This is the first meeting after a gap of over 4 months, with the last one taking place on Sept. 6, 2023, which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the MUDA Chairman.

Today’s MUDA meeting, chaired by the DC, is expected to take up 188 subjects which chiefly include layout plan approval and financial approval for ongoing projects, among others.

MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, MUDA Superintending Engineer Channakeshava, Town Planner Member Sesha, MLAs G.T. Devegowda, T.S. Srivatsa, K. Harishgowda, Darshan Dhruvanarayan and Rameshbabu Bandisiddegowda, MLCs Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Madhu G. Madegowda, Marithibbegowda, Dinesh Gooligowda, C.N. Manjegowda and others were present.