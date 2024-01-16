‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ initiative rolled out

January 16, 2024

Complete KYC by Jan. 31 to avoid deactivation by NHAI

New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken the ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ initiative that aims to discourage user behaviour of using single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle.

The move is taken with an aim to enhance efficiency of the Electronic Toll Collection system and provide seamless movement at the Toll Plazas, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said yesterday.

NHAI is also encouraging FASTag users to complete the ‘Know Your Customer’ (KYC) process of their latest FASTag by updating KYC as per RBI guidelines. FASTags with valid balance but with incomplete KYC will get deactivated/blacklisted by banks after Jan. 31, 2024.

“Only the latest FASTag account shall remain active as previous tags will be deactivated or blacklisted after 31st January 2024,” it said.

Users must ensure that KYC of their latest FASTag is completed. FASTag users must also comply with ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ and discard all the earlier issued FASTags through their respective banks, the Ministry has instructed.

The NHAI has taken this initiative after the recent reports of multiple FASTags being issued for a particular vehicle and FASTags being issued without KYC in violation of RBI’s mandate.

Apart from this, FASTags are sometimes deliberately not fixed on the windscreen of the vehicle, resulting in unnecessary delays at the Toll Plazas and causing inconvenience to fellow National Highway users.

How to check KYC status

Visit dedicated customer web portal https://fastag.ihmcl.com

Log in using your mobile number and password or go through OTP-based validation; navigate to Dashboard Menu.

On the left side of Dashboard, select the ‘My Profile’ option, showing your KYC status. If your KYC is pending and hasn’t been done yet, follow the next steps to get it done.

In ‘My Profile’ page, locate ‘KYC’ sub-section; click on ‘KYC’ sub-section to choose your ‘Customer Type.’

Fill in the mandatory fields by submitting the required ID proof and address proof documents.

Additionally, upload your passport-size photo and address details as per the address proof.

Before submitting these details, ensure that you tick the declaration: “I/We confirm the attached documents are authentic documents. I/We have the originals with us.”

Proceed with KYC verification by submitting required info.

Documents required for KYC

Registration Certificate (RC) of the vehicle; Passport size photograph of vehicle owner.

KYC documents as per the category of vehicle owner:

Individual – ID proof and address proof from list mentioned, and 1 passport size photograph; Driving Licence, PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID Card; Valid driving license would be sufficient for address and ID proof.

Corporate (non-individual)

Public Ltd./ Private Ltd./ partnership, proprietorship; Certificate of incorporation/ partnership deed/registration certificate of the firm; PAN Card of proprietor; PAN Card of the corporate; Address proof of proprietor; Photo ID of signing authority; Shop Act or other Firm Proof; List of Directors with addresses/name and addresses of partners; Pan Card (if HUF is taken as Customer); Udyog Aadhaar; Sales Tax Registration.