Fire inside a room in Parliament House

December 1, 2021

New Delhi: A fire broke out inside a room of the Parliament House here this morning. According to Fire Department, several wooden articles and computers were burnt in the fire that broke out in room number 59.

The incident was reported around 8.05 am, following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

The fire was brought under control by 8.50 am. According to the Fire Department the room where the fire broke out is close to the rooms meant for media personnel.