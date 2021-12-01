Seeking payment of COVID risk allowance: Resident doctors take out candle light march
News

Seeking payment of COVID risk allowance: Resident doctors take out candle light march

December 1, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Urging the Government for payment of COVID risk allowance promised to them, hundreds of resident doctors took out a candle light march in city yesterday evening.

Following the call given for the State-wide demonstration by Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD), an association of House Surgeons, Post-Graduates and Super-Speciality residents of Government Medical and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, the indefinite strike by the resident doctors entered the second day yesterday in city.

The striking doctors said that they had served day and night when the deadly COVID pandemic broke out during which the State Government had promised COVID risk allowance to them, which the Government seems to have forgotten now.

House Surgeons, Post-Graduates and Resident Doctors of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) took part in the candle light protest march.

The resident doctors began their candle light procession from Government Ayurveda College and Hospital Circle and passed via J.K. Grounds, Dhanvantri Road, Sayyaji Rao Road and culminated at the starting point, where they staged a protest.

