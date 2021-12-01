Horse hit by vehicle and seriously injured rescued by PFA

December 1, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A horse, which was seriously injured when an unidentified vehicle hit it near Bhugatagalli on Mysuru-Bannur Main Road and was lying on roadside, has been rescued by the staff and volunteers of People For Animals (PFA) yesterday afternoon.

It is learnt that an unidentified vehicle had hit the horse which was standing near Bhugatagalli Gate on Monday night leaving it seriously injured on its legs, waist and other parts of its body. As the injured horse was lying in the middle of the road, a few concerned motorists had shifted it to the roadside.

The horse was writhing in pain on the roadside till about 1 pm yesterday and a vegetable vendor tried to feed food and water to it. Meanwhile, the staff and volunteers of PFA, who came to know about the injured horse, arrived at the spot with the ambulance and shifted the injured horse to the PFA Hospital.

Veterinarians at PFA Hospital got a scanning done for the horse to ascertain the extent of the injuries and have begun the treatment.

It is learnt that over-speeding by the unidentified vehicle had caused the accident.