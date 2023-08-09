First list of nine Dasara elephants released

August 9, 2023

To arrive in Mysuru on Sept. 1; No new elephants in first team; Second team to have five elephants

Mysore/Mysuru: The list of the first team of nine Dasara elephants (seven males and two females) which will take part in Dasara festivities this year, has been released. The team led by ‘Fearless’ Abhimanyu, the Golden Howdah carrier, will arrive in Gajapayana from Veeranahosahalli in Nagarahole to the city on Sept. 1. The first list was released after the Officials received the pregnancy test reports on Monday. During the meeting of Forest Officials chaired by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) G.V. Rangarao, it was decided to bring nine elephants to Mysuru on Sept. 1 only after a thorough inspection.

The meeting was attended by Conservator of Forests (CF), Mysuru Circle, Dr. Malati Priya, Director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve Dr. P. Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Mysuru Wildlife Division, Saurabh Kumar and Director of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Harsha Kumar and others.

The nine elephants in the first list are Abhimanyu, Bheema and Mahendra from Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Nagarahole, former howdah carrier Arjuna from Balle Elephant Camp in Nagarahole, Dhananjaya, Vijaya and Gopi from Dubare Elephant Camp in Madikeri Division, Parthasarathy from Rampura Elephant Camp in Bandipur and Varalakshmi from Bheemanakatte Elephant Camp in Nagarahole.

The first batch of the above nine elephants will arrive in city on Sept. 1 and will be housed at Aranya Bhavan in Ashokapuram till Sept. 4. On Sept. 4, based on the auspicious time given by the members of the erstwhile royal family, the nine Dasara elephants will march from Aranya Bhavan to Mysore Palace via Ballal Circle, RTO Circle, Ramaswamy Circle, Chamaraja Double Road and Gun House Circle to reach Jayamarthanda Gate of Mysore Place where they will be welcomed traditionally. On Sept. 6, these elephants will undergo weight check and the training will commence from Sept. 7.

Dasara festivities will commence on Oct. 15 and will conclude on Oct. 24 with the grand finale, Jumboo Savari. Traditionally, Dasara Elephants are brought from various camps to Mysuru 50 to 55 days before Dasara festivities. As the first batch of elephants have greater responsibilities there is a need to provide them training and practice.