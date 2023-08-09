Muah! Rahul Gandhi’s Flying Kiss row
Muah! Rahul Gandhi's Flying Kiss row

August 9, 2023

New Delhi: In a fresh controversy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was leaving after his first speech in the Parliament following his reinstatement as an MP today, gave a flying kiss to BJP MPs.

Rahul blew a flying kiss to BJP MPs, the moment though not captured on camera, happened when the Congress leader was leaving Lok Sabha premises and Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani’s speech was on.

As Rahul bent over to pick  up the files, a few BJP MPs started laughing at him. It was then that, Rahul Gandhi blew a kiss at the BJP MPs and walked out. Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje also hit out at Rahul over the flying kiss and filed a complaint with the Lok Sabha Speaker, calling Gandhi’s behaviour ‘inappropriate’.

