Open Town Hall parking in a fortnight: Mayor

August 9, 2023

MCC to launch a dynamic QR code system for water bill payments next week

Mysore/Mysuru: Following widespread public outcry regarding the significant delay in completing Town Hall Multi-Level Parking facility, Mayor Shivakumar conducted a site visit and directed the officers and contractors to swiftly conclude the project within a fortnight.

Initiated back in 2011, the ambitious parking complex’s construction has spanned 12 years, and to date, it has been utilised solely for temporary purposes during the Dasara festival since 2018 and closed later.

The Mayor issued explicit instructions to the officers and contractors to open the parking facility for public use within the next 15 days, as only minor tasks remain pending. Key aspects such as the implementation of the pay-and-park system, security measures, entry and exit amenities, and resolution of waterlogging issues in the basement have been successfully addressed. The Mayor emphasised that the remaining minor tasks must be executed on a fast-track basis. Specifically, tasks involving the installation of fire extinguishers and safety equipment, electrical finalisations, and minor civil adjustments for the restrooms need to be completed.

In the 2022 Dasara, only first floor was operational. However, for the upcoming Dasara, both basement and first floor will be accessible for parking, according to the Mayor’s announcement. Due to extensive delay in project completion, its expenses have significantly risen. Originally budgeted at Rs. 10.86 crore when conceptualised in 2011, the project now carries a revised tender of Rs. 18.28 crore due to heightened material costs and design alterations.

Spanning an area of 6,000 sq. ft., the Multi-Level Parking Facility can now accommodate approximately 400 cars and 200 two-wheelers, as per the latest estimates. This marks a reduction from the initial projections of 600 cars and 200 two-wheelers due to design adjustments.

QR code payment system

Meanwhile, Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW), the water supply division of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), is set to introduce a dynamic QR (Quick Response) code payment system for water bills by the following week.

With this impending system, each consumer’s water bill will feature a QR code, enabling swift payments within seconds. Mayor Shivakumar and MCC Commissioner Ashaad-ur-Rahman Shariff are expected to inaugurate the system next Monday or Tuesday.

Under this new method, consumers can conveniently scan the QR code using Android or iPhone apps such as Google Pay, Amazon Pay, Bhim and PhonePe. Once scanned, the bill details will appear on the screen. By selecting the ‘pay’ option, the payment amount will be automatically debited from the linked bank account, completing the entire process in mere seconds.

Subsequent to payment, the consumer will receive payment confirmation on the screen and through an SMS notification.

The funds paid will be credited to the MCC’s designated bank account.