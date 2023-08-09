MP seeks funds for exclusive OPD Block at K.R. Hospital

August 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha met with Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi yesterday. The purpose of the meeting was to request financial assistance from the Government to build a dedicated Outpatient Department (OPD) Block in the premises of K.R. Hospital.

During the meeting, Simha emphasised that MMC&RI holds the distinction of being the nation’s seventh oldest Medical College and the first in the State to achieve a centenary milestone. He pointed out that BJP Govt. had allocated Rs. 89 crore for the restoration of the historic hospital buildings and these works are currently in progress.

Presently, the lack of a centralised OPD Block forces patients to navigate across the extensive expanse of K.R. Hospital, known as ‘Doddaspathre.’ Compounded by the heavy influx of patients, some OPD counters are even unable to provide OPD slips due to the overwhelming demand. To mitigate this issue, a proposal has been put forth to consolidate all OPD services and diagnostic labs under a single roof, effectively reducing congestion in the main hospital area.

During the interaction with the Minister, Simha conveyed plans to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Health Minister for the forthcoming centenary event. The MP envisioned a historic occasion where the ground-breaking ceremony of the OPD Block could coincide with the centenary celebration. This event would attract former MMC&RI students from around the world, creating a momentous gathering.

Recognising the pressing need, MMC&RI has formulated plans to streamline OPD services by centralising them within K.R. Hospital. Currently, hundreds of patients queue separately each day to receive treatment.

Wait times during OPD hours often exceed an hour due to the immense workload on hospital staff, who strive to cater to the needs of 1,500 to 1,800 patients daily. The situation is particularly challenging on Mondays, as there is no OPD service on Sundays. To address these issues, MMC&RI has prepared a DPR outlining the estimated cost of constructing the OPD Block, pegged at Rs. 80 crore.

Simha urged the Minister to allocate funds for this project. The State Medical Education Department is currently in the process of submitting the DPR to the Health and Family Welfare Ministry for evaluation and consideration, the MP said.