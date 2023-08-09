PFA organises field clinics for horses

August 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: People for Animals (PFA), Mysuru, in collaboration with World Veterinary Services, Ooty, successfully organised a field clinic dedicated to equine health in Mysuru on Aug. 8. The event witnessed the participation of 36 horses, each receiving vital care, including deworming, vaccinations and treatment for hoof injuries. The locations covered included stables near Suburban Bus Stand, Old RMC and Kukkarahalli Lake.

In addition to these treatments, horse owners also received invaluable guidance on maintaining proper hoof care, encompassing cleaning and grooming techniques. As part of their commitment, the clinic distributed complimentary supplements to the horse owners, further bolstering their animals’ well-being.

Continuing their benevolent efforts, a free horse camp is scheduled for today in Srirangapatna. This initiative aspires to extend crucial services to horse owners, encompassing free deworming, vaccination supplements and specialised wound dressing ointment.

Furthermore, on Aug. 10 in Mysuru and Aug. 11 in Srirangapatna, World Veterinary Services will conduct an illuminating farrier workshop designed explicitly for Tonga owners. This workshop holds the objective of refining farrier skills and enriching participants’ knowledge about comprehensive horse hoof care techniques.