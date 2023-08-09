Rs. 1.94 cr. for desilting drains

August 9, 2023

Permanent illumination of MCC main building at an estimated cost of Rs. 2.7 crore; Mayor approves proposals amid din by JD(S) Corporators

Mysore/Mysuru: Mayor Shivakumar approved works to desilt drainages in city at an estimated cost of Rs. 1.94 crore during the Council meeting of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) last evening.

Amid the din by Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) Corporators, who staged a protest by trooping into the well of the Council Hall and also gheraoed Mayor, for restraining them from airing their opinions at the meeting, Mayor Shivakumar, who made a mention of three additional proposals passed off them with his consent at the Council meeting.

The additional proposals were brought before the Council meeting, as during the previous meeting the Corporators had demanded for hiring three assistants to each of the wards for the maintenance of storm water drains. It was tabled before the Council to directly recruit the assistants for 68 tractors used for cleaning works and 200 loaders on outsource basis.

However, Corporators — former Mayor Ayub Khan, M.U. Subbaiah, M.V. Ramprasad, Satish, Ashwini Ananthu, SBM Manju, Bhagya Mahadesh, Shanthamma and several others, who spoke about the related issues in their respective wards, insisted on tabling the revised subject.

In this wake, following the instructions of Mayor Shivakumar, a proposal was prepared for desilting the drainages in the city at an estimated cost of Rs. 1.94 crore, with the Health Wing of MCC taking up the task. This follows the concerns over the health of the people, if the 2,364 km long drainage line in city is not cleaned on time.

Besides, the Council also gave its nod for several other proposals including the permanent illumination of the main Office of MCC at an estimated cost of Rs. 2.7 crore.

Corporator J. Gopi questioned as to why the action against stray cattle is being taken only at Ittigegud and Bandikeri, ignoring the menace in other localities. Another Corporator K.V. Sridhar who raised a similar issue said, “The stretch of Outer-Ring Road (ORR) from Kesare to Satagalli Bus Depot is dotted by stray cattle and horses, which has even caused accidents, with a two-wheeler rider sustaining injuries.

Corporator SBM Manju reiterated that “There are large scale irregularities in the tenders awarded for the maintenance of parks in the city, as some of the contractors have bagged the tender in a package form. He also found support in fellow Corporators Ashwini Ananthu and Prema Shankare Gowda.

Corporator R. Shanthamma warned of staging a protest with Pourakarmikas if the bonus of Rs. 7,000 announced for the Pourakarmikas on account of Pourakarmika Day was not given at the earliest.

Corporator Ayub Khan urged to declared the radius of one-km around Mysore Place as Dust Free Zone and the whole of city as Plastic Free, in view of Dasara festival.