Pourakarmikas boycott work
News

August 26, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Demanding direct credit of salary to bank accounts, hundreds of Pourakarmikas boycotted work and staged a protest in front of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) here today.

They said the Government of Karnataka has permitted Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to credit the salary of Pourakarmikas directly into their bank account. The MCC has to take a decision in its Council meeting and adopt a resolution to this effect. Though months have passed, the MCC has failed to decide this, they alleged.

The agitators demanded that this matter should be taken up for discussion in the coming general Council meeting of MCC failing which they will go on an indefinite stir from the next day.

Over 500 Pourakarmikas led by former Mayor Narayan and other office-bearers of Pourakarmika Sangha sat in dharna before the City Corporation building. As a token of solidarity, the Pourakarmikas boycotted work in all 65 Wards and participated in the protest.

