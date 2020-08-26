ICMR has so far recognised 249 indigenous Corona test kits

August 26, 2020

New Delhi: Promoting self-sufficiency in medical equipment manufacturing, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has so far recognised a total of 382 COVID-19 test kits, of which 249 are indigenously manufactured.

Briefing media here yesterday, ICMR Director-General Balram Bhargava said 726 different test kits have been evaluated so far for the COVID test, of which 382 have been recognised. Of these 382 test kits, 249 are indigenously manufactured.

He said due to the indigenously-built test kits, their cost has come down considerably resulting in their greater purchase. As a result, more and more of these kits were purchased, which increased Corona test speed.

Dr. Bhargava stated that ICMR evaluated a total of 171 Viral Transport Medium (VTM) kits, of which 139 were recognised. As many as 119 of 139 VTM kits are manufactured indigenously. ICMR evaluated 186 RNA extraction kits out of which 112 were recognised. Out of these 112 recognised RNA extraction kits, 62 are indigenously manufactured. Of the 104 rapid antibody kits evaluated, 12 were recognised, 11 of which were indigenously manufactured.

Similarly, 3 out of 17 Rapid Antigen Kits have been recognised, one of which is indigenously manufactured. Out of 36 ELISA kits evaluated, 12 were recognised (10 indigenously built). ICMR evaluated 212 RT-PCR test kits, of which 104 were recognised; 46 of these kits are manufactured indigenously.