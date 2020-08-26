Karnataka scraps COVID travel curbs

August 26, 2020

Bengaluru: In a big relief to inter-State travellers, the Karnataka Government on Monday announced the abolishment of all travel restrictions brought in following the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 five months ago.

The Government while restoring the pre-pandemic level of public and vehicular movement, said there is no need to obtain an e-pass or a mandatory 14-day quarantine stay. Along with it, the hand-stamping of inter-State travellers too has been scrapped.

The State Government’s decision comes following the Centre’s initiative to facilitate free movement of persons and goods across all the States in the country.

As per the revised protocol, those travelling to Karnataka from other States need not seek pass or permission (registration on Seva Sindhu Portal) to enter the State. Also, medical check-up at State borders, bus stations, railway station and airports has been banned. Accordingly, people can travel into Karnataka by road, either in their own vehicles or by public transport, by train or by flight with zero curbs.

The Government order said: “If asymptomatic on arrival, the commuters can report to work or carry on with their business or take up their activities in the State without any requirement of 14-days of home quarantine. However, they shall self-monitor their health for 14 days from the date of their arrival for any COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough, cold, throat pain or difficulty in breathing and immediately seek medical consultation or call Aptamitra Helpline 14410. If symptomatic on arrival, the person should immediately self-isolate and seek medical attention without fail or call Helpline-14410.

Noting that all commuters upon their arrival in the State shall observe standard COVID-19 precautions such as compulsory wearing of face mask, maintenance of two mts physical distancing, frequent hand-washing with soap and water or use of hand sanitiser and following of cough etiquette while in public areas and work places, the order said that monitoring by supervisory teams at the Gram Panchayat/ Ward-level, Flying Squads and IVRS Call Centres has been stopped.