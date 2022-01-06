‘Alternative education if COVID positive cases increase’

January 6, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: COVID positive cases are increasing gradually in the district since three days and in case positive cases goes up in the same way within Monday, there will be a need to implement alternate education method for students, said Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Ramachandraraje Urs.

Speaking to SOM, he said that since three days COVID positive cases in Bengaluru has increased and instructions have been given to conduct online classes after declaring holidays for schools and colleges there. In cases holidays are declared for schools and colleges in Mysuru, preparations are going on to conduct online classes for children, he added.

Continuing, the DDPI said that in Mysuru district, out of 48,450 students (15 to 18 years), 5,239 students were vaccinated on Monday, 9,964 on Tuesday and on Wednesday a total of 9,433 students were administered vaccine. There is a target of vaccinating 23,810 students in three days, he added.

The DDPI said that a meeting led by DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham was held yesterday (Wednesday) on how to deal with the situation if COVID cases increase and if the need arises to close down schools and colleges.

The meeting attended by Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO), District Health Officer (DHO) and other officials also discussed various topics, the DDPI said and added that a report about the possibilities of conducting online classes for the remaining lessons this academic year, will be submitted to the District Administration today.