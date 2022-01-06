Vijayanagar Third Stage residents happy as MCC takes over layout

January 6, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) taking control of the entire area of Vijayanagar third stage, facilitating the property owners in the locality to get Khata Registration, Khata transfer and the like from the MCC, the Vijayanagar Third Stage Residents Welfare Association President Ravikumar has thanked District Minister S.T. Somashekar, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, MCC Commissioner G.Lakshmikantha Reddy and other officials for their efforts in this regard.

In a press statement, Ravikumar said that Vijayanagar third stage was brought under the newly formed Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC). Opposing the Government’s action, the association moved the High Court, which issued a stay order on bringing the locality under Hootagalli CMC.

Besides, the association persisted with its efforts on bringing the locality under MCC and also continued correspondence with the authorities concerned on providing civic amenities and improving infrastructure in the locality. This apart, the association consistently pressed the authorities for fixation of layout boundary and issuance of a Gazette notification on bringing the locality under the purview of MCC.

As a result of all these efforts and struggles, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, MCC officials and other elected representatives held a meeting, during which it was resolved to bring Vijayanagar 3rd stage under MCC, which has now happened, with District Minister S.T. Somashekar and MLA G.T. Devegowda issuing land related records to beneficiaries at a programme held near Sangam Circle in Vijayanagar 3rd stage on Tuesday, in the presence of Mayor, MUDA Chairman and other officials.

Association members N.M. Thimmaiah, K.D. Cariappa, Gram Panchayat member Puttegowda, Dinesh and others too had joined hands in the efforts, the statement said.