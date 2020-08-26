ACB raids MCC Zonal Officer’s house in Mysuru
News

ACB raids MCC Zonal Officer’s house in Mysuru

August 26, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A 10-member team of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) from Bengaluru, raided the residence of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Zone-6 Zonal Officer Nagaraj at Kuvempunagar in city this morning for allegedly amassing wealth beyond his known sources of income.

The 10-member ACB team, comprising five officials and five staff including a lady staff, who swooped down on the two-storeyed house of Nagaraj in Kuvempunagar this morning, are verifying various documents and jewels.

The raid was conducted as Bengaluru ACB SP had registered a case against Nagaraj under Anti-Corruption Act and also for amassing wealth beyond his (Nagaraj) known source of income.

Nagaraj had earlier served as the MCC Zonal Officer and also as the Developmental Officer at the MCC Zonal Office located near Basavanagudi Circle in Hebbal here.

He had also served as the Developmental Officer at MCC Zone-6 Office located on Seshadri Iyer Road before being appointed as the Zonal Officer.

City’s commercial areas such as K.R. Circle, Devaraja Mohalla, Mandi Mohalla and Lashkar Mohalla comes under Nagaraj’s limits and the Irwin Road widening works are being held under his supervision.

The ACB sleuths were verifying various documents at Nagaraj’s residence, when we went to the Press.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “ACB raids MCC Zonal Officer’s house in Mysuru”

  1. A V Prasanna says:
    August 27, 2020 at 5:06 am

    Looking at the building of Mr Nagraj, it is clear that he must have taken bribe if not loan for construction. It is beyond doubt that the salary levels of MCC is sufficient to have a Tin sheet house. His posting is at prime area where corruption rules the day.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching