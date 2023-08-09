Dr. C.N. Manjunath inaugurates 58th Annual Day celebrations of AIISH
Dr. C.N. Manjunath inaugurates 58th Annual Day celebrations of AIISH

August 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, lauded city’s All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) for carrying out various public education activities and carrying out research in the field of communication disorders.

He was speaking as the Chief Guest at the 58th Annual Day celebrations of AIISH at the Seminar Hall, Knowledge Park in the Institute campus at Manasagangothri here this morning.

Pointing out that it is the wish of every parent to have a healthy child, Dr. Manjunath said that, however, some babies are born with certain disabilities and Speech and Communication disorders is one among them. “But such parents need not be worried as there are Doctors to diagnose and treat such disabilities with the latest methods. The AIISH has been doing a yeoman job in treating children and adults of all ages having speech, Hearing  and Communication Disorders”, he noted.

He further said the increasing number of Specialists in the field of Speech, Hearing and Communication Disorders has helped in early detection of such disorders and timely and quality  treatment.

Dr. Manjunath also released a CD and materials containing study modules which included Communication Attitude Test in Hindi, Listening Training Unit Module for students, Clinical Tutorials on Assessment and Management of Communication Disorders and the like, on the occasion.

Earlier, Dr. Manjunath went around the campus and interacted with the children and their parents who had come for treatment. He also received inputs from the Institute Director Dr. Pushpavathi on the research activities of the Institute, treatment facilities and the modern equipment available there. Noted Playback singer Shree Harsha was the Guest of Honour. AIISH Director Dr. M. Pushpavathi, Co-ordinator Dr. T.K. Prakash and others were present.

