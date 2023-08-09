Mysuru-Chennai Bullet Train land survey begins

August 9, 2023

Mysuru/ Bengaluru: Anticipation is mounting as the High-Speed Rail project, colloquially referred to as the Bullet Train, gains momentum in linking Mysuru, Bengaluru and Chennai. The successful completion of the land survey from Chennai to Kolar marks a significant step forward.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is overseeing this ambitious 435-kilometre project that promises to revolutionise travel between Mysuru and the two Southern State Capitals.

Currently, the intensive land survey operations are in full swing, paving the way for the imminent commencement of the aerial survey phase.

NHSRCL has entrusted a Hyderabad-based firm with a pivotal role in conducting comprehensive satellite, aerial and land surveys. Once these surveys conclude, the next significant milestone involves the creation of a meticulous and intricate Comprehensive Project Report (CPR), breathing life into this groundbreaking vision.

Years ago, the groundwork for this highly anticipated high-speed rail network was laid by NHSRCL. After exhaustive ridership analysis, NHSRCL thoroughly explored various high-speed routes, with the Mysuru-Chennai route emerging as a leading contender.

At present, the fastest rail option between Bengaluru and Mysuru is the Vande Bharat Express, completing the journey in approximately two hours. Similarly, this train takes around 4.25 hours to traverse the route to Chennai. A conventional train journey takes over 10 hours to travel between the two cities, with Shatabdi reaching a maximum speed of 110 km per hour.

The groundbreaking high-speed corridor envisions a significant reduction in travel time between Mysuru and Chennai, cutting the journey to just 1 hour and 10 minutes for the 435 km distance.

A ridership study occupies a pivotal position in the project’s timeline, playing a crucial role in shaping its trajectory. The study will analyse demand estimation for the route, and the traffic data will yield valuable insights into projected demand and ridership for this ambitious high-speed rail connection.

Similarly, data collected over the past five years from Toll Plazas along the Bengaluru-Chennai Highway, along with simultaneous rail and air travel data, will collectively inform the study’s conclusions.

The study will draw information from various data sources, including inputs from both Governmental and private bus operators, as well as vehicle registration records spanning the previous five years. The study outcomes will play a crucial role in shaping the Bullet Train’s fare structure, using insights from the Willingness To Pay (WTP) factor.

The study aims to compile a robust dataset, gathering no fewer than 6,000 valid samples. This information will be sourced from key locations, including long-distance upper-class trains, bustling airports, busy bus terminals and strategically located Toll Plazas.

The insights drawn from this extensive collection will undoubtedly propel the relentless progress of the Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai Bullet Train project.

Previously, a German team submitted the final feasibility report for the Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru Bullet Train to the Railway Board, affirming the project’s feasibility and viability.

The report recommended a maximum speed of 320 kilometres per hour for the Bullet Train. The actual distance from Mysuru to Chennai is over 485 kilometres, while the Bullet Train corridor will be 435 kilometres. Going by the train’s speed, it can cover the 145 kilometre distance from Mysuru to Bengaluru in just 45 minutes.